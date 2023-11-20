Cheektowaga supervisor race to be decided Tuesday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga residents should know who their next supervisor will be on Tuesday as the Erie County Board of Elections will conduct a hand recount of ballots.

The recount was prompted by the closeness of the race — Democrat Brian Nowak led Republican Michael Jasinski by just 57 votes after all ballots were counted.

"I think we're going to know (Tuesday) who the next supervisor is in the Town of Cheektowaga," Republican Erie County Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr said on 7 News 'Voices'. "There's always the ability for legal challenges, however the Board of Elections in Erie County hasn't been overturned in the 30 years that I've been commissioner."

Most automatic recounts in the past have involved smaller races that are more likely to have such a small margin, though Mohr said there was once a county-wide recount in a primary race for a State Supreme Court seat.

Mohr explained how the process will work.

"We're going to take a physical look at each and every ballot and make sure that the machines that were tabulating at the polling places and at our offices counted that ballot correctly," Mohr said.