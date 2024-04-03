2024 Presidential Primary voting wraps up in New York State

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Primary Day has wrapped up in New York State, and it came with no surprises, as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump already have enough delegates for their respective parties.

In Erie County President Joe Biden won 91-percent of the Democratic vote.

While, former President Donald Trump, won 77-percent of the Republican vote in Erie County.

Nikki Haley got about 16-percent of that vote, despite dropping out of the race.

7 News Political Analyst Bob Mccarthy says the candidates will now be looking at how they did in certain areas,

especially as President Biden faces criticism from his own party when it comes to the war in the middle east.

Before November New Yorkers have a couple more local elections, first is the special election for Congressman in New York's 26th district on April 30th; then state and local primaries on June 25th.