Police investigating deadly shooting near Hard Rock Stadium after Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA (WKBW) — Miami Gardens police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night after the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game, according to WPLG Local 10.

According to WPLG, an ABC affiliate in south Florida, police said the shooting occurred around 11:55 p.m. on the 19400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Miami-Dade police officers assigned to the Dolphins game detail were already at the scene administering chest compressions to the victim when Miami Gardens police arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

WPLG reports that the victim and a group of friends were walking through traffic after the game and allegedly got into a verbal argument with the subject who got out of their vehicle, fired several shots, and then fled in an unknown direction.

WPLG said a source with knowledge of the investigation said that the victim is from Canada.