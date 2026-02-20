Police, FBI investigate attempted attack on power substation near Boulder City, Nevada

A counter-terrorism investigation is underway after a driver attempted to crash into a power substation outside Boulder City in Nevada, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

According to LVMPD, the driver, 23-year-old Dawson Maloney of Albany, New York, is dead.

The Boulder City Police Department received a call about a car crashing through a secured gate at the L.A. Department of Water & Power substation located at 875 El Dorado Drive around 10 a.m. Thursday, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Video shows driver ramming into gate at power substation near Boulder City

Around 1 p.m., LVMPD was notified, and the counterterrorism section responded.

Video of the incident shows a Nissan Sentra with New York plates crashing through a gate outside the substation. McMahill said the car was stopped by large, industrial wire reels. Boulder City Police say there was no indication of major damage to critical infrastructure at the facility, and no service interruptions.

According to authorities, Maloney died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene on Thursday. Investigators believe he shot himself after crashing into the gate. He was also holding a shotgun and wearing soft-body armor, McMahill said.

WATCH FULL BRIEFING | Officials share more details on suspected terrorism event near Boulder City

"These findings significantly elevate the seriousness of this incident," McMahill said.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News that investigators believe Maloney traveled from New York "with the intent to cause chaos."

According to authorities, he rented a car on Feb.12 and departed for Nevada on Feb.14. License plate readers were used to trace his route from New York to the Las Vegas area.

Police learned Maloney had recently been reported missing from New York and had been in contact with family members before the attempted attack. McMahill said Maloney's messages to his family referenced committing an act that would place him "on the news" and referred to himself as a "dead terrorist son."

Investigators' search of the car revealed at least three guns, ammunition, two devices described as flamethrowers, a hatchet, a crowbar, and a cellphone that McMahill said is being analyzed.

Maloney was staying at the El Rancho Boulder Motel, which was also searched. There, McMahill said investigators found "multiple books related to extremist ideologies," including right- and left-wing political views, environmental extremism, white supremacy, and anti-government ideology.

Two locations in Albany were also searched, said Christopher Delzotto, head of the FBI's Las Vegas office. Investigators there recovered several components needed to assemble a firearm, as well as a 3D printer.

"Over the past few years, we've responded to numerous counter-terrorism-related events and evolving threat situations," McMahill said. "Each time, our teams have done a remarkable job addressing the various issues.

"Homeland security remains a top priority for me as your sheriff, and we will continue to invest in the people, the technology, and the intelligence capability and partnership to stay ahead of this."

We first learned of this possible threat in McMahill's State of the Department address on Friday morning.

The motive behind the terrorist event is currently unknown, but officials say they discovered multiple books on extremist ideology.

The reason behind targeting that specific power substation is also unknown. The facility works closely with Hoover Dam and transfers power to Los Angeles in California.

Officials say there is no continuing threat to the public.

