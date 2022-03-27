Option for second booster shot expected for people over 50

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Biden administration is expected to give people over 50 the option to have a second COVID booster shot.

The New York Times is reporting that decision could come as early as next week.

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee was expected to consider the additional booster shot proposal on april 6, but new data from Israel provides evidence that a fourth vaccine offers enhanced protection against severe illness.

Experts say, technically, a fourth dose is currently available for anyone who says they need one because they are immunocompromised.

The action by the white house would not amount to an official second booster recommendation, but would give everyone over 50 the option.