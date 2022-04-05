Officials: 1 shot at Pennsylvania school, in good condition

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say one student was injured in a shooting at a school in northwestern Pennsylvania, but that person’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Erie city and school officials said shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday that police had been called to Erie High School where the city said “a single individual” was shot. Officials said that person was in good condition and had been taken to a hospital. Erie police said the person injured was a student. State police said the shooter had fled the school.

Erie Public Schools reported that the building was “on hard lockdown” and “evacuation by orderly dismissal” would begin after police green-lighted that process.