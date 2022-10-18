Yes, we still turn clocks back in November, despite rumors

There have been rumors circulating among the public and on social media that we won't fall back in November because a bill was passed that ended clock changes.

While a bill was passed, we're here to tell you that at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, we will still turn our clocks back an hour.

Why is the confusion? The U.S. Senate passed a bill in March 2022 called the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021. The bill would abolish clock changes and keep daylight saving time permanently.

While the U.S. Senate did pass that bill, it has not been taken up in the House. So, the U.S. House would have to pass the bill and it would have to be signed by President Joe Biden before it would become official.

Even if that were to happen in the next couple of weeks, it would not become law until next year, Nov. 5, 2023. So, we'd still move our clocks forward in March 2023 and then wouldn't change them again.

What would happen in Michigan kept Daylight Saving Time all year long?

Every March, we turn the clocks forward an hour. So, what would happen if we kept daylight saving time all year? Several things.

It would be fine in the summer as day light saving time gives later sunsets and the sun rises at a decent hour.

In January though, the sun wouldn't rise until between 8 and 9 a.m. in most portions of the U.S. That means kids standing in the dark at bus stops, and the volume of traffic is much higher after dark.

Also, because the sun wouldn't rise until significantly later, that means colder mornings with roads staying icy longer.

The impacts would depend on where you lie within a time zone. For instance in Detroit in June, the sunrise would be at 5:55 a.m. and sunset at 9:13 p.m. But, in January if daylight saving time is kept, the sunrise would be at 9:01 a.m. and the sunset would be at 6:10 p.m. In New York City in early January, the sun would rise around 8:20 a.m. and set around 5:30 p.m., if daylight saving time were to continue into the winter.

NO to #DaylightSavingTime all year.

1. Kids in the dark at bus stops

2. ⬆ Volume of traffic in the dark

3. Colder mornings

4. Roads stay icy longer

5. Sunrise would be after 8am all of November, December, January, and February.

#Detroit #michigan #dst #daylightsavingstime pic.twitter.com/DcT1gRw8fB — Kevin Jeanes WXYZ (@KevinJeanes) March 16, 2022

This article was written by Max White for WXYZ.