World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

Gillian Flaccus/AP
FILE - In this March 11, 2019, file photo Debby Saltzman, of Bend, Ore., poses for a photo, in front of the last Blockbuster store with her twin brother, Michael, visiting from Melbourne, Australia, in Bend, Ore. Taking the photo is Saltzman's husband, Jeremy Saltzman. The new Netflix movie called The Last Blockbuster that began airing March 15, 2021 is generating interest in the store, which became the last Blockbuster location on Earth when a location in Perth, Australia shut its doors in 2019. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
Last Blockbuster
Posted at 9:53 PM, Mar 30, 2021
The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth in 2019. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” has spurred even more visitors to the unassuming location in a strip mall 170 miles east of Portland.

The movie focuses on the manager's day-to-day work running the store, which became the last in the world when the Blockbuster in Perth, Australia, closed two years ago. The movie by two local filmmakers peaked at No. 4 in the U.S. after it began streaming on Netflix on March 15.

At its peak, Blockbuster had 9,000 locations across the world.

The store has grown a sizable social media presence as nostalgia seekers can relish the past.

