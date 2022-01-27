World marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day amid rise in antisemitism during pandemic

BRUSSELS — Holocaust survivors and politicians warned Thursday about the resurgence of antisemitism and denial as the world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The annual event is observed to remember the atrocities committed by the Nazis against Jewish people, people of color and vulnerable populations.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed on Jan. 27 each year to commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp — the camp in Poland where the Nazis committed some of their worst atrocities. Historians estimate that around 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz in the span of about five years.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many events are being held online this year again. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in D.C. will be holding a slate of virtual events throughout the day.

Commemorations are taking place amid a rise of antisemitism that gained traction during lockdowns as the pandemic exacerbated hatred online. On Wednesday, leaders in Europe said the rise of online misinformation has led to an increase in Holocaust denial.

According to The Associated Press, European Council President Charles Michel said the lessons of the Holocaust are now “more relevant than ever.”

“First, because Jewish people feel threatened, and they are threatened,” he said. “They are even attacked in Europe, just because they are Jewish. We do not accept this. We will never accept it.”