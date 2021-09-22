Woman in Georgia charged with animal cruelty for allegedly throwing puppy into ocean

A woman in Georgia was charged with animal cruelty after police said she allegedly threw an injured puppy into the ocean.

Tybee Island Police said they arrested Candy Selena Marban on Tuesday on a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals a day after they circulated a wanted poster on social media, which was shared more than 2,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Police said they first encountered Marban on Sept. 12 after they retrieved the injured puppy from the beach.

Marban initially told officers that the dog had been injured a week prior, and she had not taken it to a veterinarian because she did not have the money to do so.

Officers cited Marban for cruelty to animals in violation of a city ordinance and took the dog into protective custody.

Police said the dog was then taken to Savannah by officers to receive medical care. But after examining the dog, the veterinarian said the dog's injuries were so severe that it would have to be euthanized.

Detectives then secured an arrest warrant for Marban on a felony charge, police said.