Whereabouts of missing woman's boyfriend unknown

NORTH PORT, Fla. (KSTU) - The boyfriend of a missing woman, who is currently considered a person of interest in her disappearance, is also now reportedly missing.

According to local news outlets in Florida, Brian Laundrie's attorney issued a statement Friday evening, saying:

“Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown. The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian.”

Police were seen entering the Florida home of Laundrie early Friday evening as the mystery of the disappearance of Gabby Petito continues.

North Port Police said they were at the home to interview Laundrie's parents and not Laundrie himself. Laundrie has refused to cooperate with authorities since returning home without his girlfriend on Sept. 1.

Officers could be seen leaving the home carrying certain items, but it's not known if they were any form of evidence in the case.

Also on Friday evening, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison tweeted that the "conversation at the Laundrie home is complete." He added that once they work through the information they've gathered, more information will be released through a statement.

