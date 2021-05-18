What to know about travel insurance as airlines add more flights

As airlines add flights, they have also been adjusting their cancellations policies, making them not as flexible now with more people feeling comfortable traveling again.

So, it's raising the question if you still should consider travel insurance that got more popular earlier in the pandemic.

“There's definitely a need for travel insurance, especially if you are putting down a large prepaid and nonrefundable deposit on your trip, so that's key,” said Amy Danise, Chief Insurance Analyst with Forbes Advisor.

Danise says there are insurance plans that still don't cover COVID-19. So, if you decide to get the coverage, make sure you ask about that. But it may not be necessary, depending on how you bought your tickets.

“The best thing to do is keep your non-refundable things down as low as you can, so if you've got refundable airline tickets, hotel with the generous cancellation policy, you can get refunds on excursions like shore excursions from a cruise, then you really don't have that much to lose,” said Danise.

Travel insurance won't cover things that are refundable.

Most of the time it costs about 5% to 6% of the cost of what you're insuring.