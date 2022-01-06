Walmart cutting paid lead for workers with COVID-19

Walmart informed employees Thursday that it's cutting its pandemic-related leave from two weeks to one week, according to multiple news reports.

The decision follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that says people with COVID-19 should isolate for five days if they are asymptomatic or they no longer have symptoms.

According to CNBC, the company will pay for one week of leave to employees regardless of vaccination status.

Walmart, which employs more than 1.5 million people in the country, does not require workers to be vaccinated. However, they are expected to wear masks "in areas where transmission rates are high or substantial."

Walmart also provides a $150 incentive for workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.