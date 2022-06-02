Watch
Volcanic cones near peak sacred to tribes gain protection

This photo provided by the Trust for Public Land shows the L Bar Ranch on Dec. 9, 2021 near Mount Taylor, adjacent to the Marquez State Wildlife Area, N.M. A national conservation group has acquired the sprawling ranch near a New Mexico mountain peak held sacred by Native American tribes. The Trust for Public Land announced Thursday, June 2, 2022 that land managers will be able create New Mexico's largest state-owned recreation property, near Mount Taylor. (Dave Cox/Mountain Media via AP)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A national conservation group has acquired a sprawling ranch near a New Mexico mountain peak held sacred by Native American tribes.

The Trust for Public Land announced Thursday that land managers would be able to create New Mexico's largest state-owned recreation property near Mount Taylor.

The $34 million effort comes as state and federal officials look for opportunities to preserve more natural landscapes amid climate change.

The property encompasses more than 84 square miles of grassland, volcanic cones, rugged mesas, and part of the Mount Taylor Traditional Cultural Property, which is on the state register of historic places due to its significance to Native Americans in New Mexico and Arizona.

The volcano now sits dormant, covered with ponderosa pine and other trees.

The New Mexico Game and Fish Department now owns parts of the property, while land managers will take over ownership of the rest in the coming years.

