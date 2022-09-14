Veterinarians warn about canine flu

Veterinarians in several states are warning owners about canine influenza.

Flu cases have reportedly been on the rise in several states, including Tennessee and Alabama.

At Harding Animal Hospital in Nashville, veterinarians reported seeing a spike in cases over the last three months. Officials say that's likely due to more dogs spending time in boarding or daycare facilities while their owners travel.

Canine influenza is tends to spread between dogs housed in kennels and shelters, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Symptoms of the dog flu include coughing, sneezing, fever and difficulty breathing.

Doctors may prescribe medication for a dog that is diagnosed with the flu. Owners can also get their pets vaccinated to protect against the virus.