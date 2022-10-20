Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

US retailers try to sell leftover holiday inventory

Holiday shopping 122319
Adam Berry/Getty Images
BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 01: Customers shop at a mall on December 1, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. German consumer morale and willingness to spend showed signs of declining less than expected, offering hope to retailers for a successful holiday period. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
Holiday shopping 122319
Posted at 8:29 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 20:29:20-04

Shoppers should expect to see more leftover inventory on store shelves as U.S. retailers work to try and sell a surplus of goods that saw lackluster sales last year.

Reuters reported that retailers were sitting on $548.8 billion in inventory in July, an increase of 21.6% from last year.

Chris Butler, a National Tree Company Executive Officer, said, This year is going to be a fantastic year to buy a tree."

Butler said, "Everybody's going to be trying to get through the inventory that they have to make sure they clean out a little bit before the 2023 season."

Kohl's was reportedly selling last year's pajamas at 25% off as more and more products being sold by major retailers are expected to be for sale at deep discounts.

This will come as a relief to many holiday shoppers as inflation hit 8.2% in September.

Richard Galanti, a Chief Financial Officer with Costco, said on an earnings call about goods for sale, "If you add in the cost of holding them and a little cost of interest, I think they're still a little cheaper than the ones we added to the inventory this year."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SeeItOn7-Halloween-1280x720-Social.jpg

Share your Halloween pictures with 7 News!