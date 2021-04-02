Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

Police: 2 officers injured after vehicle rams US Capitol barrier; suspect in custody

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Capitol Lockdown
Posted at 1:28 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 13:52:12-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Capitol Police Department says two of its officers were injured when someone reportedly rammed a vehicle into a barricade Friday afternoon.

The department says a suspect is in custody. That person and the two officers have been transported to area hospitals, according to police.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that the driver of the vehicle was shot.

Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol, along Constitution Avenue. As a result of the “external security threat,” police said they were closing some of the surrounding roads.

The U.S. Capitol was placed on a lockdown as a result of the incident. According to screenshots of a text alert, staff in the building were warned of an “external security threat.”

They were told that no one could enter or exit and were advised to stay away from exterior windows and doors. And if they were outside, they were told to “seek cover.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources