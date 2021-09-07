Watch
US-built databases a potential tool of Taliban repression

AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File
Posted at 2:23 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 02:23:34-04

Over two decades, the United States and its allies spent hundreds of millions of dollars building databases for the Afghan people.

The nobly stated goal was to promote law and order and government accountability, and to modernize a war-ravaged land.

But in the Taliban’s lightning seizure of power, most of that digital apparatus fell into the hands of an unreliable ruler.

Built with few data-protection safeguards, that system now risks becoming a high-tech tool of a surveillance state.

As the Taliban get their governing feet, many Afghans worry the databases, including biometrics for tracking individuals, will be wielded to enforce social control and punish perceived foes.

