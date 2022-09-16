US begins pilot program that allows people to renew passports online

Some people may not have to wait in line to renew their passports.

The U.S. State Department launched a pilot program on Friday that allows certain people to renew their passports online.

Travelers wanting to take part in the program must meet specific criteria:

Your most recent passport is/was valid for 10 years, and you are age 25 or older.

Your recent passport was issued over 9 years ago (in 2013) but less than 15 years ago (in 2007) from the date you plan to submit your application. Your passport can be expired.

You are not changing your name, gender, date of birth, or place of birth.

You are not traveling internationally for at least six weeks from the date you will submit your application. Processing times for the online renewal service will be the same as those for renewal by mail. We will offer both routine and expedited service.

You are applying for a regular (tourist) passport. You cannot renew a special issuance (diplomatic, official, service) passport online.

You live in the United States (either state or territory). You do not qualify to renew online if you live in a foreign country or have an Army Post Office (APO) or Fleet Post Office (FPO) address.

You have your passport with you, and it is not damaged or mutilated, and you have not previously reported it as lost or stolen.

You can pay for your passport using a credit/debit card or an ACH (Automated Clearing House) payment transferring funds from your bank account.

You can upload a digital passport photo (.JPEG file format). Go to Uploading a Digital Photo for more information.

You are aware that your most recent passport will be immediately invalidated (canceled) when you submit your application and you cannot use it for international travel.

It's unclear how long the pilot program will last. However, the State Department says it will reopen the portal again in October for new customers.