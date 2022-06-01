Watch
United Airlines to transport infant formula from England to US, free of charge

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Two-month-old Jose Ismael Gálvez is fed a bottle of formula by his mother, Yury Navas, 29, of Laurel, Md., from her dwindling supply of formula at their apartment in Laurel, Md., Monday, May 23, 2022. After this day's feedings she will be down to their last 12.5 ounce container of formula. Navas doesn't know why her breastmilk didn't come in for her third baby and has tried many brands of formula before finding the one kind that he could tolerate well, which she now says is practically impossible for her to find. To stretch her last can she will sometimes give the baby the water from cooking rice to sate his hunger. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jun 01, 2022
The White House has made arrangements with United Airlines to transport the third shipment of infant formula to the U.S.

This round of formula shipments from overseas will begin next week, this time from producer Kendamil.

United Airlines will transport the formula free of charge from Heathrow Airport in London over the course of a three-week period, according to a White House statement.

The latest shipment will contain about 3.2 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil Classic Stage 1 and 540,000 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil Organic.

Families will be able to buy the formula in stores and online.

This is the first time an airline carrier donates a flight as part of Operation Fly Formula.

Just last week, the U.S. received its second shipment of infant formula.

During that week, the country received what’s equivalent to about 1 million 8-ounce bottles of formula.

The first shipment included about 500,000 8-ounce bottles of formula.

