Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

Ukraine's president: Russia has become 'a terrorist' state

Spain NATO Summit Explainer
Ludovic Marin/AP
FILE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, watches Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, as Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi look on before a meeting in Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)
Spain NATO Summit Explainer
Posted at 11:30 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 23:30:44-04

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russia of becoming "a terrorist" state carrying out "daily terrorist acts" and is urging Russia's expulsion from the United Nations.

In a virtual address to the U.N. Security Council, Zelenskyy urged the U.N. to establish an international tribunal to investigate "the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil" and to hold the country accountable. Zelenskyy cited the U.N. Charter's provision on expelling members.

Russia's expulsion from the 193-member United Nations, however, is virtually impossible because it could use its Security Council veto to block any attempt to oust it.

“Russia cannot and should not win,” he said. He called Monday’s attack on the mall “a new war crime.”

Rocket attacks continued in various parts of Ukraine, with authorities in the city of Dnipro reporting that workers at a diesel car repair shop were trapped in rubble after a strike from a cruise missile fired from the Black Sea, Ukrainian news agencies reported. The Ukrainian military managed to intercept and destroy other missiles fired at the city, the agencies said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United