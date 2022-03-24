Watch
Super_7_2022_658x90.jpg

Actions

Uber to allow taxi requests on its app in NYC

Uber-NYC Taxis
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - A passenger gets into a taxi, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in New York. Uber has reached a deal to include New York City taxi cabs on its app, Thursday, March 24, 2022, a move that will help to boost driver availability for passengers and open up a new set of customers for cab drivers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Uber-NYC Taxis
Posted at 4:23 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 16:23:48-04

People in New York City will soon be able to hail a taxi with their Uber app.

Uber is partnering with Curb and Creative Mobile Technologies to allow people to book a taxi ride on the Uber app.

"This is a real win for drivers – no longer do they have to worry about finding a fare during off peak times or getting a street hail back to Manhattan when in the outerboroughs," said Guy Peterson, director of business development for Uber. "And this is a real win for riders who will now have access to thousands of yellow taxis in the Uber app."

The new feature is expected to roll out in the spring and be widely available by the summer.

The change will add about 14,000 new drivers to the queue, according to The Verge.

Uber says riders in taxis will pay the same fare they would have paid if they ordered an Uber X trip.

New York's taxi industry was hit hard as Uber's popularity grew and customers flocked to the rideshare service. Cab drivers, especially those who paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for a medallion, were upset that a medallion wasn't necessary to drive for Uber.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine