Two officers, police K9 killed in Kentucky shootout

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Two officers and a police K9 were killed in a shootout with a suspect in Kentucky Thursday night.

Six others were injured before Lance Storz, 49, was taken into custody, according to an arrest citation.

"Those people were not just police officers. That gets lost a lot of time in the media, across the country," said Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley.

"These are human beings. These are people with children, spouses, and mom and dads and their world will never be the same," he added.

Bartley described the scene as a "war zone."

The incident reportedly stemmed from a domestic violence investigation call around 2 p.m. Thursday. Four Floyd County deputies went to the house to serve an emergency protective order. Authorities said officers immediately came under fire.

"There were injuries other than gunshots," said Floyd County Sheriff Josh Hunt. "One deputy laid under a vehicle for hours, as gunshot went ringing over his head."

"And actually, at one time, the car that he was under took a barrage of bullets and shot the canine dog in the backseat while this gentleman was under that car," said Hunt.

Storz faces charges of attempted murder, two counts of murder of a police officer (one of which was attempted), and first-degree assault on a service animal.

A judge entered a not guilty plea to all accounts during the arraignment and appointed him a public defender. A cash bond is set at $10 million and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11.

