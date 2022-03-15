Two MMA fighters stop gunman at sushi restaurant

HOUSTON — Two MMA fighters, including UFC standout Kevin Holland, used their skills against a gunman who opened fire at a sushi restaurant.

Houston Police said a suspect pulled out a gun at 11:30 p.m. on Monday at Ra Sushi.

About 40 to 50 people had to duck for cover. Police said

Two people ran to the shooter and tackled him while a third person got his gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, the gunman was being held down by three customers, two of them MMA fighters.

Officers added that the customers’ quick thinking probably saved lives.

Police identified the gunman as 24-year-old Jesus Samaniego.

He now faces charges of possessing a stolen gun and discharge of a firearm.

Meanwhile, Holland has alluded to the incident on social media.

He tweeted on Tuesday, “About last night tho…. I’m ok”, with a link to a t-shirt and hoodie.

Apparently, the UFC fighter has stopped a criminal before.

According to USA Today, Holland chased down a suspected car thief in October and held him down until police arrived.