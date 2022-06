Summer has officially arrived.

Tuesday marked the beginning of the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere.

It's also called the longest day of the year.

The Associated Press reported that it coincides with the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere, which is considered the shortest day of the year.

Thousands gathered at Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice, the AP reported.

According to CNN, the summer solstice ends with the start of the autumn equinox on Sept. 22.