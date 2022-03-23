Watch
TSA installing new high-tech scanners to get travelers through security faster

David Zalubowski/AP
Trnasportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Mar 23, 2022
The Transportation Security Administration might have found a way to get travelers through airport security faster, thanks to a new high-tech x-ray machine.

The devices are called Computed Tomography x-ray systems.

The federal agency said TSA agents would be able to get a 360-degree view of items inside the bag using the 3D baggage scanners.

The hope is to allow travelers to leave laptops, liquids, and other devices in their carry-on bags, which will make the screening process faster.

“These awards are another important step in enhancing aviation security,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske, “They provide our dedicated frontline officers with one of the best tools available to screen passenger carry-on items and also improves the passenger experience by allowing passengers to keep more items in their carry-on bags during the screening process.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that 38 new scanners would be installed this summer.

