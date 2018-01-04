Wind Chill Warning issued January 4 at 3:46AM EST expiring January 6 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga
Wind Chill Warning issued January 4 at 3:38AM EST expiring January 7 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Wyoming
Wind Chill Warning issued January 4 at 3:38AM EST expiring January 7 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Cattaraugus, Chautauqua
Wind Chill Warning issued January 4 at 3:38AM EST expiring January 7 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Monroe, Niagara, Orleans
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:38AM EST expiring January 6 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Cattaraugus, Chautauqua
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:38AM EST expiring January 6 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Monroe, Niagara, Orleans
Wind Chill Watch issued January 3 at 10:06PM EST expiring January 6 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, Warren
Wind Chill Watch issued January 3 at 6:58PM EST expiring January 6 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Wyoming
Wind Chill Watch issued January 3 at 9:55AM EST expiring January 6 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Cayuga, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Wayne, Wyoming
Wind Chill Watch issued January 3 at 9:55AM EST expiring January 6 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua
Wind Chill Watch issued January 3 at 3:29AM EST expiring January 6 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, McKean, Potter, Somerset, Warren
Travel nightmare: Winter storm wipes out thousands of flights
CNN
7:20 AM, Jan 4, 2018
Share Article
Thousands of flights across the United States have been scrapped or delayed as a winter storm sweeps across the East Coast.
More than 2,800 flights were wiped out before sunrise on Thursday, well before the worst of the storm for the Northeast, according to FlightAware.
East Coast travel hubs were hit hardest.
More than 90% of flights at New York's La Guardia Airport were canceled, the airport said on Twitter. American Airlines suspended departures from Boston on Thursday because of strong winds and heavy snow. And flights were severely restricted at Newark Liberty in New Jersey.
American, Delta, Southwest and United all warned passengers to expect long delays and cancellations at dozens of airports across the country.
Thirteen states from South Carolina to Maine are under a winter storm warning. Forecasters say the Northeast states can expect hurricane-force winter wind gusts and blinding snow.
The travel disruptions reached beyond flights and airports. Amtrak reduced service between New York and Boston and canceled trains between Washington and Newport News and Norfolk, Virginia.
Greyhound buses running between Montreal, Boston, New York, Washington and Atlantic City, New Jersey, were also canceled.