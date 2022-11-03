Train derailment in Louisiana causes acid leak

Evacuation orders remain in place Thursday as crews work to clean up a train derailment that caused an acid leak.

Louisiana State Police said the train was carrying about 20,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid when it derailed in Saint James Parish on Wednesday. Saint James Parish is about 55 miles west of New Orleans.

More than 150 people were forced to evacuate because of the leak. However, no injuries have been reported.

Hydrochloric acid is used in household cleaning products.

According to TV station WDSU, the train car that spilled the acid still had product inside and crews were working to determine how to reduce the acid without any unintentional effects.

There's no timeline for when people could return home. Officials say evacuation orders will be lifted when the acid is no longer a threat as breathing in the fumes could cause respiratory issues.