Top Senate Dem sets infrastructure vote, pressures lawmakers

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pressuring lawmakers to reach agreement by next week on a pair of massive domestic spending measures.

The New York Democrat says he is scheduling a procedural vote for Wednesday to begin debate on a still-evolving bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Senators from both parties have struggled to reach final agreement on that $1 trillion package of road, highway and other projects.

Lawmakers indicated that substantial hurdles remain, including how to pay for it.

Schumer said he also wanted Democratic senators to reach agreement among themselves by Wednesday on a budget blueprint that envisions $3.5 trillion in spending.

