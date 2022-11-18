Titans offensive coordinator arrested on DUI charge in Nashville following win in Green Bay

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee arrested Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing early Friday morning on charges of DUI and speeding.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Downing was stopped by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper along Interstate 65 near Moores Lane, about 15 miles south of downtown Nashville.

The trooper pulled the vehicle over around 2:30 a.m. after they observed it traveling at a high rate of speed.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office Todd Downing Mugshot

After stopping the vehicle, the trooper spoke to the driver, who was identified as Downing.

During the stop, the trooper saw signs of the driver being impaired and could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Downing was then arrested and booked in the Williamson County Jail.

He bonded out Friday at 6:46 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff's Office told USA Today.

The newspaper reported that the Titans defeated the Packers 27-17 in Wisconsin Thursday and returned to Nashville after the win.

