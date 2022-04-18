Tipsters who led NYPD to subway shooting suspect will receive $50k reward

NEW YORK — Five people who came forward with tips about the New York subway shooting suspect will receive a total of $50,000 as a reward.

The New York Police Department announced that several people gave them “timely, accurate information that helped locate and apprehend” suspect Frank James.

Detectives traced the tips that they received and were able to create a timeline of events that led them to James last week in Lower Manhattan 30 hours after the attack.

The reward money was funded by the New York Police Foundation, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and TWU Local 100.

The five individuals, who were not identified, will split the money evenly.

James appeared in federal court Thursday, a day after his arrest in an attack that left 10 people shot.

Authorities say the 62-year-old unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets. His lawyer is cautioning against a “rush to judgment.”

She asked for him to receive “psychiatric attention” in jail.

He’s charged with a federal terrorism offense that applies to attacks on mass transit systems.

Authorities say there’s currently no evidence linking him to terror organizations and are still trying to derive a motive.