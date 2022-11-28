Tiger Woods reports difficulty walking, delays return to competitive action

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week's Hero World Challenge.

"I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods said in a statement.

The Hero World Challenge is an event in the Bahamas that features 18 of the top male golfers in the world.

Woods said he still plans on fulfilling his hosting duties. He also plans to compete in two more events this year.

"My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship," Woods stated.

Injuries have plagued Woods in the latter part of his career. He returned to action at the 2022 Masters after severely injuring his right leg in a vehicle crash. It's unclear whether that injury could have led to plantar fasciitis.

Woods most recently competed at The Open, where he missed the cut.