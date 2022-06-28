This year’s July 4 cookout will cost you 17% more than last year

Inflation has caused food prices to jump significantly, and cookout staples are among the products most impacted.

According to the American Farm Bureau Foundation, the cost of a standard cookout for 10 people this July 4 is $69.68, a 17% increase from a year ago.

While some items — strawberries, sliced cheese and potato chips — have actually seen a price decrease, meat prices are up significantly. The American Farm Bureau Foundation reports that ground prices are up 36%, chicken breast is up 33%, and pork and beans are also up 33%.

Other items like lemonade and ice cream have seen more modest price hikes.

The organization cited ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflation, and the war in Ukraine for the price hikes. The American Farm Bureau Foundation said farmers are not benefiting from the higher prices.

“Despite higher food prices, the supply chain disruptions and inflation have made farm supplies more expensive; like consumers, farmers are price-takers, not price-makers,” said American Farm Bureau Foundation chief economist Roger Cryan. “Bottom line, in many cases, the higher prices farmers are being paid aren’t covering the increase in their farm expenses. The cost of fuel is up, and fertilizer prices have tripled.”

The American Farm Bureau Foundation utilized 176 volunteer shoppers across the country for its data.

Federal data shows that overall, there has been a 10.1% increase in the cost of food at the grocery store in the 12-month period ending last month. Meat prices have been impacted at a higher rate, with a jump of 12.3% over the last year.