Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

Therapy dogs help kids cope on first day of school in Uvalde

Screen Shot 2022-09-07 at 12.03.24 PM.png
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-09-07 at 12.03.24 PM.png
Posted at 1:05 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 13:05:11-04

UVALDE, Texas — Students in Uvalde, Texas, went back to school Tuesday.

For many, it was the first time survivors set foot inside classrooms since the violent attack back in May, where 19 students and two teachers were killed inside Robb Elementary School.

To help kids cope, therapy dogs were on several campuses.

"We're trained to be quiet. We don't want to do a lot of talking. We want them to interact with the dog and to feel what the dog can help them through their emotions," Bonnie Fear with Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry told ABC affiliate KSAT.

Students that attended the elementary school are now spread throughout the district.

With many students returning to the district, some parents opted for virtual learning or private schools.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United