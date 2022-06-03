Watch
Texas authorities say prison bus escapee Gonzalo Lopez may be responsible for ‘five murders’

Posted at 10:38 PM, Jun 02, 2022
Missing Leon County prison bus escapee Gonzalo Lopez may be responsible for “five murders,” and Texas Rangers are assisting the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in the case.

That’s according to a social media post from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Southeast Region.

Just before 9 p.m., the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of two adults and three children in a residence within the "search perimeter."

A news conference is scheduled for "later tonight" in Centerville. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Texas Department of Public Safety are expected to join the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

"It is believed that escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, may be driving the vehicle and may be armed," the TDCJ post said.

This story was originally published by Doug Myers, Todd Unger, Trenton Hooker of KXXV in Central Texas.

