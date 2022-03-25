Teacher strike in Minneapolis comes to an end after two weeks

MINNEAPOLIS — A teacher strike in Minneapolis came to an end Friday morning after a deal was reached between Minneapolis Public Schools and a teachers’ union.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers still needs to vote to ratify the new agreement.

The tentative deal was announced early Friday.

More than 31,000 students are set to return to school on Monday, March 28.

The strike began on March 8, after teachers and the school district failed to agree on a contract.

The union has asked for caps on class size, mental health support, living wages for hourly workers and competitive wages.

District leaders had said they didn’t have a large enough of a budget to meet teachers’ demands, especially for higher salaries.

The strike lasted 14 school days.

The district has yet to announce how those makeup days will be handled and the specific agreements included in the new contract.