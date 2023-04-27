Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

Talk show host Jerry Springer dead at age 79

Jerry Springer
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York. NBC Universal Television Distribution on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, announced “Judge Jerry,” a half-hour court program where Springer will hear testimony and render verdicts before a studio audience that will debut in national syndication in the fall of 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Jerry Springer
Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 10:41:50-04

Former talk show host and politician Jerry Springer has died, according to multiple media outlets, including The Associated Press.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

Springer was best known for hosting the controversial "Jerry Springer Show," which aired for 27 years. The show, which started in 1991, featured guests who would often get into physical altercations while being cheered on by a live studio audience. The show was often criticized for its sensational content.

Before his talk show, Springer worked in politics. He was elected to the Cincinnati City Council in 1971 and served as the city's mayor from 1977 to 1978.

Springer was divorced and had one daughter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up