Taliban guard reportedly said last US plane departed from Afghanistan

The last American plane lifted off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 31 in Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press which cited a Taliban guard.

The U.S. has not confirmed whether the war is officially over. However, President Joe Biden set an Aug. 31 deadline to get out of Afghanistan.

The war was costly for American troops. Nearly 2,500 service members were killed over 20 years, according to the Associated Press, including 13 last week.

The final days of the war met with chaos as thousands of people tried to get out of the country, which was taken over by the Taliban.

The U.S. says approximately 116,700 people were evacuated from the country in the final weeks of the war.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.