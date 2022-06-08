Watch
Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Jae C. Hong/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable discussion with faith leaders in Los Angeles, Monday, June 6, 2022. Harris discussed challenges, including women's reproductive rights and the rise of hate. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris says the Biden administration's work to attract investment to Central America has generated $3.2 billion in private-sector commitments.

The effort is intended to reduce migration toward the United States by creating more economic opportunities in countries plagued by poverty and violence. Harris made the announcement at this week's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which brings together countries from across the hemisphere.

As vice president, Harris is responsible for tackling migration issues, although progress has been slow. Harris has made just two trips to Latin America since taking office last year.

