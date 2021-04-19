Suspected poacher trampled by elephants while trying to flee park rangers in South Africa

A suspected poacher was trampled to death by a herd of breeding elephants while trying to flee from park rangers in South Africa.

According to a South African National Parks news release, the incident happened on April 17 when rangers in Kruger National Park (KNP) spotted three people who then attempted to run away.

One of the suspects was apprehended by rangers, who used an aircraft and dogs. While fleeing, park officials said the suspected poachers dropped an ax and a bag with their provisions.

A second suspect was found trampled "and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," park officials said.

The third suspect was not found but may have suffered an eye injury, rangers said.

"We are proud of the teamwork and dedication of our Rangers Corp, our aviators, and the K9 unit," said Gareth Coleman, Managing Executive of the KNP. "It is unfortunate that a life was unnecessarily lost. Only through discipline, teamwork, and tenacity will we be able to help stem the tide of rhino poaching in KNP."

Authorities also found a rifle, and the case has been turned over to the police.