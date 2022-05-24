Suspect under arrest in deadly New York City subway shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A man wanted in an apparently unprovoked fatal shooting aboard a New York City subway train is under arrest.

The development Tuesday came hours after authorities posted Andrew Abdullah's name and photo on social media and implored the public to help find him.

The 25-year-old is expected to face charges in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez. Enriquez was shot to death while heading to brunch Sunday morning.

The fatal shooting came about six weeks after 10 people were wounded in an attack on another subway train.

In an interview with reporters Sunday, NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said witnesses said the suspect was pacing in the subway train car before pulling out a gun and shooting the victim at close range.