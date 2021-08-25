Suspect involved in kidnapping plot against Michigan governor to be sentenced on Wednesday

On Wednesday, a judge will hand down the first sentence connected to a militia group's plot in 2020 to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Ty Garbin of Hartland Township, Michigan, will learn his fate after pleading guilty to a kidnapping conspiracy charge earlier this year.

Garbin is the only person of the 14 charged in connection with the plot thus far to plead guilty. Five others face federal charges alongside Garbin for their role in the plan.

Garbin faces the possibility of life in prison, but prosecutors have recommended that he only serve nine years for his role in the kidnapping plot. Garbin cooperated with federal law enforcement within weeks of his arrest, giving investigators an inside view of the plot.

The 25-year-old airplane mechanic is the only federal defendant to plead guilty. All others are awaiting trial, which will begin in October.

Garbin was arrested last fall when the FBI said it broke up the plan to kidnap the governor.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects hatched the plot because they were frustrated by the lockdown orders instituted by Whitmer to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In his plea agreement, Garbin said several of other defendants trained at his place near Luther, Mich., even building a "shoot house" to resemble Whitmer's vacation home.

Garbin's sentencing will take place in person in Grand Rapids on Wednesday afternoon.

This story was originally published by Scripps station WXYZ in Detroit.

