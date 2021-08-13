Supreme Court blocks part of NY eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is blocking part of New York’s moratorium on evictions, put into effect because of the coronavirus pandemic, less than a month before it is supposed to expire anyway.

The legal issue is distinct from those surrounding a new moratorium that applies in most of the country that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention imposed last week.

Over three dissenting votes, the court on Thursday said New York could no longer enforce a provision that allows renters to stave off eviction by submitting a hardship declaration form.

No New Yorker who has been financially hit or displaced by the pandemic should be forced out of their home.

As New York State's next Governor, I look forward to working with the Legislature to quickly address the Supreme Court's decision and strengthen the eviction moratorium legislation.

I will work with our partners in the Legislature to help get the funding available to those in need as soon as possible. New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul

The pause on evictions expires at the end of August.