As two of the top three college football teams in the country get ready for a game with College Football Playoff implications, the University of Alabama is also preparing for a presidential visit.

President Donald Trump is planning on attending Saturday's battle between No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Alabama. The visit will mark the third sporting event in two weeks that Trump has attended.

In response, Alabama student government Jason Rothfarb vice president of Student Affairs said that students who are in reserved seating “that engage in disruptive behavior during the game will be removed from block seating instantly for the remainder of the season.” The contents of the letter were reported by Alabama's student newspaper The Crimson White .

According to Al.com , nearly 60 student groups are given reserved "block" seating at Alabama home football games.

Rothfarb later clarified his previous statement, saying that the memo was not intended to infringe on students' first amendment right to protest.

"By disruptive behavior we are asking students to be respectful of all students, and staff and avoid altercations. My email had nothing to do with anyone’s First Amendment rights, and I am sorry for any confusion," Rothfarb said.

Two weeks ago, Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series held at Nationals Park in Washington. Trump was greeted with a chorus of boos and a chant of "Lock Him Up" from many in the crowd. Last weekend, Trump visited a UFC event in New York, and was welcomed with a mix of jeers and cheers.