Starbucks plans to make its service even faster, and focus on drive-thru and delivery

Coffee giant Starbucks is making some major plans to focus on drive-thru and delivery while speeding up service, the company says.

The company says it plans to invest in new equipment to help make drinks faster while improving systems to serve its products to customers at a higher rate.

Company leadership made the announcement this week at its investor day, where the company laid out plans for the next few years, CNN reported.

Interim CEO Howard Schultz said, "We're not reinventing what we do." He said, "We're just reinventing how we do it."

The company plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025, focusing on delivery-only locations and more drive-thru stores.

In a July open letter, the company said, "The Starbucks business as it is built today is not set up to fully satisfy the evolving behaviors, needs, and expectations of our [employees] or customers. It is not designed for the future we aspire to for ourselves and the communities in which we serve."

Starbucks said it would also offer employee incentives like more paid sick leave and student loan support.