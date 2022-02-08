Spelman College, a historically Black women's college in Atlanta, cancels classes after bomb threat

Spelman College, a historically Black women's college in the Atlanta area, has canceled classes Tuesday after it received a bomb threat on campus, according to WAGA-TV and WGCL-TV in Atlanta.

Police are currently sweeping the campus and investigating the threat.

Both news outlets report that the bomb threat was reported around 10 a.m. local time. The threat did not provide information about a location or time of detonation.

WAGA reports that Tuesday's incident marks the third bomb threat Spelman has received in 2022. It also comes after more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats earlier this month.

Morehouse College, a historically Black men's college located next door to Spelman, said it did not receive a threat on Tuesday and held classes as scheduled. In a statement, Morehouse encouraged students to "exercise increased caution and vigilance as you move about campus."

This story is breaking and will be updated.