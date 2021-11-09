Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this image from video provided by NASA, astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule undock from the International Space Station on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, (NASA via AP)
Space Station
Posted at 11:14 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 23:14:16-05

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts are back on Earth after a 200-day space station mission.

They rode home Monday in a SpaceX capsule, parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola, Florida, in darkness.

The astronauts from the U.S., France and Japan departed the International Space Station eight hours earlier.

The toilet in their capsule was broken, so they had to rely on diapers.

SpaceX is now turning its attention to the launch of their four replacements, as early as Wednesday night. SpaceX says weather is 80% favorable for liftoff.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!