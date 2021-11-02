SpaceX launch delayed due to crew member's 'minor medical issue'

THE SPACEX CREW-3 MISSION HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL AT LEAST SATURDAY. — The SpaceX Crew-3 mission has been delayed until at least Saturday due to a crew member experiencing a "minor medical issue."

NASA said the issue is not related to COVID-19.

"Teams will continue to monitor crew health as they evaluate potential launch opportunities at the end of the week," NASA said.

The crew is planning to travel to the International Space Station for a six-month mission.

"The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are in good shape and will remain at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy," NASA stated.

NASA says the earliest possible launch is now scheduled for Saturday at 11:36 p.m. EDT.