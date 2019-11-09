Menu

Some NBA fans feel ripped off that Kawhi Leonard sat due to 'load management'

Posted: 7:49 PM, Nov 08, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-08 19:56:34-05
It is not a secret that tickets to NBA games are expensive. When that ticket gives you the opportunity to watch reigning NBA finals MVP Kawhi Leonard play, the price goes up even more.

So it is understandable why many were upset that Leonard sat out on Wednesday in what was initially described for "load management."

The Los Angeles Clippers ended up losing Wednesday's game 129-124 without Leonard.

Following Wednesday's controversy, Clippers coach Doc Rivers was asked about Leonard's status. While he said that Leonard is healthy, the NBA claimed that Leonard has been dealing with a nagging injury.

For Rivers' comments, the Clippers were fined $50,000 by the league.

“Following additional review of the LA Clippers not playing Kawhi Leonard in last night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA has confirmed that the team’s decision to sit Leonard for management of an injury was consistent with league rules," the NBA said in a statement. "The team has reasonably determined that Leonard is suffering from an ongoing injury to the patella tendon in his left knee and has been placed by the team at this time on an injury protocol for back-to-back games.

“The NBA has fined the Clippers $50,000 for statements, including by head coach Doc Rivers, that were inconsistent with Leonard’s health status.”

In July, Leonard signed a 3-year, $103 million contract with the Clippers.

Despite the NBA's determination that the Clippers were managing a lingering injury, fans were frustrated that Leonard was unable to perform.

