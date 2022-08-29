Watch Now
Shipping of free at-home COVID tests to be paused due to lack of funding

Steven Senne/AP
FILE - A United States government website is displayed on a computer, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Walpole, Mass., that features a page where people can order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. The website, COVIDTests.gov, says the program will be suspended on Friday, September 2, due to a lack of funding. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 5:20 PM, Aug 29, 2022
Free at-home COVID-19 tests that first began being shipped out in January will be placed on pause on Friday because of lack of funding.

According to a banner on the top of the COVID.gov website, orders would be suspended on Friday "because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests."

NPR reported that orders will still be accepted until Friday.

The website was launched mid-January after the Biden administration faced criticism for test shortages as the omicron variant surged nationwide.

According to the White House, 350 million tests had been delivered to households nationwide as of last May.

